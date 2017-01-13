Lamar Odom says he wants Khloe Kardashian back

Lamar Odom says he hopes to someday get ex-wife Khloe Kardashian back. The 37-year-old former NBA player admitted in a preview for the Jan. 17 episode of The Doctors that he wants to reconcile with Kardashian despite their divorce. “Honestly, I want my wife back,” he said when asked what he’s looking forward to in …

The post Lamar Odom says he wants Khloe Kardashian back appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

