Land Dispute: A/Ibom Deputy Gov Appealed To Warring Communities To Embrace Peace

The Akwa Ibom State deputy governor Mr Moses Ekpo has appealed to the two communities of Udung Okong in Eyo Abasi and Afaha Eduok/ Ukpata Idua in Oron Local Government area of the state to live in peace.

Ekpo who made the appeal when Oron elders led by the chairman of the Governing Council, Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Dr Akon Eyakenyi, visited him in Uyo, said it was very disappointing to observe that instead of ensuring peace in their domains, some traditional rulers rather incite their subjects to aggravate land disputes.

While assuring that an equitable solution would be put in place to resolve the dispute between the two communities, the Deputy Governor said government will deal decisively with any traditional rulers who use their positions to foment trouble in their domains.

Ekpo urged youths of the communities not to take laws into their hands and reminded them that government would not hesitate to take over any land which is a source of conflict in any community, besides dealing with trouble makers.

The deputy governor, who is the chairman of the State Boundary Committee (SBC), explained that government would wade into the matter with a view to ensuring the publication of a White Paper on the issue within the shortest possible time.

On her part, the leader of the delegation, Dr Akon Eyakenyi, said that the Oron elders had made several efforts to broker peace between the two communities and made an appeal for the government to expedite action in order to end the crisis.

