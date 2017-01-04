Customs begins full implementation of ban on vehicle import through land borders – BusinessDay
|
BusinessDay
|
Customs begins full implementation of ban on vehicle import through land borders
BusinessDay
Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) Seme area command says it has perfected plans and also put measures in place to ensure full implementation of the Federal Government's directive banning importation of vehicles through land borders. Victor Dimka …
Land Import Ban: 10000 Vehicles Trapped At Seme, Idiroko Borders
Vehicles trapped at nation's borders as import ban begins
Vehicles trapped at borders as ban on imports takes off
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG