Customs begins full implementation of ban on vehicle import through land borders – BusinessDay

Jan 4, 2017


BusinessDay

Customs begins full implementation of ban on vehicle import through land borders
BusinessDay
Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) Seme area command says it has perfected plans and also put measures in place to ensure full implementation of the Federal Government's directive banning importation of vehicles through land borders. Victor Dimka …
