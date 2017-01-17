Landlords Appeal For Relocation From Mining Area In Osun

To forestall imminent danger posed by mining activities, residents of Ilode area of Ile-Ife have appealed to Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola to relocate them.

In their Save Our Souls message to the governor, the Landlords Association of Olopo 11, Ilode Area, called on the governor in collaboration with the Federal Government to come to their aids by relocating them from the mining area to safety site.

Mr Olafare Olarotimi, the Chairman of the Landlords Association of the area who made the appeal while briefing newsmen during their peaceful protest in Ile-Ife said that the mining companies involved were excavating precious stones called Tourmaline in the community.

He added that the vibration from the blast involved in the mining exercise has adverse effect on their health adding that the exercise is already causing blindness, hypertension and environmental degradation resulting in, blockage of water passages.

According to him, houses in the area are already suffering from cracking of walls, destruction of roofing and total collapse of buildings in the area.

“Majority of us have relocated our aged parents to safety areas, for our lives and properties are no longer safe in this area.

“Anytime we are leaving home, our children must follow us, for we are not assure of any hazard that might have occurred, house might have fallen or cracked before we come back” he expressed.

Olarotimi stated further that the community has written letter to the office of Osun Commissioner of Police, Mr Olufemi Oyeleye, President Ife Development Board (IDB), Prof Muibi Opeloye among others and awaiting positive response.

He urged government to step in on the matter to forestall breakdown of law and order that might result in enforcing force to stop further mining activities in the area.

