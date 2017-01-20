LAPO bags ITF 2016 Best Human Resource Development Award – BusinessDay
LAPO bags ITF 2016 Best Human Resource Development Award
The management of Industrial Training Fund (ITF) on Thursday bestowed the Best Human Resource Development (HRD) award on Lift Above Poverty Organization (LAPO) microfinance bank. The Director-General of ITF, Joseph Ari Ntang presented the …
