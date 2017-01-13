LASG moves to ease gridlock in Ketu, Alapere, Mile 12 – Official

The Lagos State Government says it has commenced the second phase of the Alapere Redevelopment Project to ease the gridlock in Ketu, Alapere and Mile 12 axis of the state.

The state’s Acting Commissioner for Transportation, Anofiu Eleguishi, made the disclosure at a meeting with residents of Agboyi/Ketu on Friday.

Eleguishi said the project entailed the upgrade and dualisation of Kazeem Junction by Alapere Estate up to the roundabout among others.

“Our intention is to give a proper link between communities around the area and to reduce the pressure on the expressway,’’ he said.

Eleguishi appealed to the residents to cooperate with the contractor handling the project to enable him deliver on schedule, promising that the government would compensate those affected by the project.

“There is no where we give a project of this nature and there will not be pains and hardship on the side of the residents.

“We want to appeal to you to bear with us, it is just for a little time,’’ he said.

The contractor, Tosin Alade, said the project had been divided into three sections.

According to Alade, the sections include the rehabilitation of the second bus stop at Alapere Junction, the rehabilitation of the Ketu pedestrian bridge and the Alapere road corridor.

He said that the project would be completed in the next two months.

The traditional ruler of Ketu, Oba Isiaka Oyero-Balogun, while commending the state government, appealed that those affected should be “compassionately’’ compensated.

The Community Development Association Chairman, Raphael Ajayi, also lauded the government and appealed for other phases of the project to follow immediately.

The state government commissioned the first phase of the project in September 2016. It included the Ketu-Alapere Lay-by and the 700-metre concretised slip road to decongest traffic in the area.

