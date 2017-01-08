LASG Set To Train 1000 Facilitators For Adult Literacy Programme

The Lagos State Government has said plans have been concluded to commence training of 1000 facilitators for the state’s adult literacy programme.

The state government in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Education, Mr. Obafela Bank-Olemoh, said the training christened Eko Nke Koo (Lagos is Learning) which is the first of its series, is aimed at equipping facilitators with the necessary skills required to train adults.

Bank – Olemoh added that the first batch of the training project driven by the agency for Mass Education will commence this month..

He said Eko Nke Nkoo (Lagos is Learning) project was launched in 2016 is part of the commitment of Governor Ambode’s administration to increase the State’s literacy level from 87 percent to 95 percent by the year 2019.

According to Bank-Olemoh, the first batch of two hundred and fifty (250) new facilitators will be trained in January and another set of 250 in February, while the remaining 500 would be trained in March.

While alluding to the decision of government to train the facilitators, Bank-Olemoh said training and capacity development remained a very integral part of the programme, assuring that government was committed to the success of the initiative.

He said to achieve the set goals of increasing access for adult learners and growing the retention rates, the state government initiated partnerships with religious organizations as well as NGOs, market and mechanic associations, and private sector partners in a bid to scale up the number of literacy centres across the state.

The Special Adviser hinted that identified organizations have expressed commitment to join hands with the state by providing spaces in markets, mechanic villages and religious centres for the tutelage of adult learners.

Bank-Olemoh added that the centres would double as learning centres for the literacy program and vocational centres for adults seeking to acquire marketable skills for greater functionality, saying participating associations have also promised to encourage their members to enroll in the programme.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

