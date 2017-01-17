Lassa fever claims 4 lives in Nasarawa state says Commissioner

Dr. Daniel Iya, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Health has confirmed that four persons have lost their lives to Lassa fever outbreak in the state. Iya told newsmen on Monday in Lafia that 16 suspected cases have been recorded in the state, out of which, four were confirmed positive and all of them have died. He…

