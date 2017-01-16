Pages Navigation Menu

Lassa fever claims 4 lives in Nasarawa

Posted on Jan 16, 2017

Dr. Daniel Iya, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Health has confirmed that four persons have lost their lives to Lassa fever outbreak in the state. Iya told newsmen on Monday in Lafia that 16 suspected cases have been recorded in the state, out of which, four were confirmed positive  and all of them have died.

