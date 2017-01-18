Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lassa fever resurfaces in Rivers State

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Lassa fever1

The Rivers State Ministry of Health has confirmed a case of lassa fever discovered in a private health facility in the State. This comes as the federal government announced resurgence of lassa fever in some states of the federation. The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Theophilus Odagme said the patient who has been expertly managed […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Lassa fever resurfaces in Rivers State

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.