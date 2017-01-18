Lassa fever resurfaces in Rivers State
The Rivers State Ministry of Health has confirmed a case of lassa fever discovered in a private health facility in the State. This comes as the federal government announced resurgence of lassa fever in some states of the federation. The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Theophilus Odagme said the patient who has been expertly managed […]
