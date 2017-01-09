LASTMA Gets New General Manager

Lagos State Governor Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has appointed Mr. Musa Maroof Olawale as the new General Manager for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority(LASTMA).

Addressing officers of LASTMA at the Oshodi headquarters of the traffic Agency Musa said he will ensure that the staff of the agency are well behaved, saying discipline remained the bedrock of ensuring motorists discipline and free flow of traffic on the Lagos roads.

Musa said he would ensure a highly mobile, efficient and effective traffic management system in the state.

The new General Manager said he would make sure that the agency work in line with the best global practices.

“Therefore, every LASTMA official must demonstrate discipline on duty , shun corruption, dedication to duty and adequate respect to road users,” he said.

Musa called for the cooperation of motorists and members of the public in the new effort to reposition the agency for better service delivery.

He urged members of the public to take advantage of his open door policy to report any erring staff for proper discipline in accordance with the extant rules.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of LASTMA Chris Olakpe, retired Assistant Inspector General of police, assured him of the support and cooperation of the officers and their readiness to deliver on their mandate of moving Lagos traffic forward.

The outgoing General Manager, Bashir Braima said he was sure that the new helmsman will take the agency to a new enviable height.

Musa Maroof before his appointment, was the principal private secretary to the state the state governor,Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode.

