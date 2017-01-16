LASU Complies With 5-day Warning Strike

The non-academic staff of Lagos State University, LASU has complied with the five-day warning strike by the Joint Action Committee, JAC, of the unions in the institution to press their demands.

‎it was gathered that the unions are the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU, and the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT.‎

Chairman, SSANU-LASU Chapter, Saheed Oseni said that the three unions in the university totally complied with the strike in line with the directive of their national bodies.

He stressed that ‎all administrative activities in the institution had been grounded as its non-academic staff had downed tools following the directive by JAC.

He said that machineries, such as the strike monitoring team, were in place ‎to ensure that all staff fully complied with the action.

Mr. Oseni urged the government to do the needful and attend to the issues raised by the unions’ national leaders before the warning strike elapsed.

“But we will await further directive from our leaders on the next line of action if the government does otherwise, as ‎failure to do the needful, will be unacceptable to the unions,’’ he said.

The JAC of the unions said in a statement that the warning strike became effective on January 16, due the inability of the Federal Government to implement the 2009 agreements with the unions.

