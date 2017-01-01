LASU student emerges winner of Lagos Got Talent competition – Vanguard
Vanguard
LASU student emerges winner of Lagos Got Talent competition
Vanguard
Eighteen-year-old, Ojo Ogunlaja (AKA Mr. Gula), a 100 Level student of Sociology from the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, has emerged winner of the first edition of Lagos Got Talent competition. Ojo Ogunlaja (AKA Mr. Gula). Ojo, who represented Epe …
Orphan wins first ever Lagos Got Talent competition
