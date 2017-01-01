Pages Navigation Menu

LASU student emerges winner of Lagos Got Talent competition – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Entertainment


Eighteen-year-old, Ojo Ogunlaja (AKA Mr. Gula), a 100 Level student of Sociology from the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, has emerged winner of the first edition of Lagos Got Talent competition. Ojo Ogunlaja (AKA Mr. Gula). Ojo, who represented Epe …
