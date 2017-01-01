LASU student emerges winner of Lagos Got Talent competition

Eighteen-year-old, Ojo Ogunlaja (AKA Mr. Gula), a 100 Level student of Sociology from the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, has emerged winner of the first edition of Lagos Got Talent competition.

Ojo, who represented Epe zone alongside 11-year-old, Opeyemi Ishola, another rapper, beat other finalists who had earlier emerged from zonal auditions which originally produced 250 talents.

Contestants at the finale included a pair of contortionists, 3 rappers and a group of dynamic dancers.

While expressing his excitement over the victory, Ojo revealed that he had lost both parents in his family of 7 at a very young age, and that the loss served as his main motivation all through the competition.

The winner and runners-up, Mariam Abiodun (AKA Caddy Bliss,) and the duo of Popoola Tobilola and Gbadamosi Joseph, were all congratulated by the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, and encouraged to continue to hone and perfect their talents.

