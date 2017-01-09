Pages Navigation Menu

Late Abdulkadir Kure promoted Nigeria’s unity, development during his lifetime – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the late Governor of Niger State, Abdulkadir Kure as a vibrant political leader who promoted the peaceful co-existence, development and unity of Nigeria during his life time. DAILY POST recalls that Kure, a two term governor of Niger State passed on yesterday at the age of 60 in a German […]

