Abdulkadir Kure Dogara condoles with Niger over ex-Governor’s death – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Abdulkadir Kure Dogara condoles with Niger over ex-Governor's death
Pulse Nigeria
Dogara also described the late politician as a progressive and seasoned technocrat whose experience and wisdom would be missed. Published: 3 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu …
Niger Government declares 3-day mourning for late ex-Governor Kure
Niger declares 3 days of mourning as former governor Kure dies
Late Abdulkadir Kure's profile
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG