Laura Ikeji’s epic photoshop fail has got everyone talking – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Laura Ikeji's epic photoshop fail has got everyone talking
Nigerian Entertainment Today
The younger sister to Nigerian blogger Linda Ikeji suffered an embarrassing photoshop fail that's got everyone speculating about what she could possibly be hiding. In an attempt to make her belly look flatter in one of the photos from her court wedding …
Linda Ikeji Blogger's sister weds Ogbonna Kanu in Lagos
Laura Ikeji Marries Kanu Nwankwo's Brother 'Ogbonna'
Laura Ikeji and Ogbonna Nwankwo are Married!
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG