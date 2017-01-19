Laura Ikeji and Ogbonna Nwankwo are Married!

After a surprise proposal in December, fashion entrepreneur Laura Ikeji and her ex-footballer beau Ogbonna Nwankwo who played with the name “Christopher Kanu” are married. The bride has already changed her name to Laura Ikeji Kanu on Instagram. Linda posted this family portrait at the Federal Marriage Registry in Ikoyi, Lagos and said, Happy married […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

