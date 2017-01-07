Pages Navigation Menu

LAUTECH: Ajimobi assures on January resumption date

Posted on Jan 7, 2017

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has said that he is collaborating with his Osun State counterpart, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, to ensure that academic activities resume at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, latest by the end of January. The governor dropped the hint in a statement by his Special Adviser on Communication and […]

