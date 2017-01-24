LAUTECH Announces Dates For Resumption, Examination After 8 Months Strike

The management of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) has announced that the institution will resume studies on January 27.

The announcement is coming as a good one knowing well that the institution had been shut down for over 8 months.

The closure of the institution over non-payment of staff salaries had also led to series of protest by students.

However, in a statement, dated January 23, from the office of J. A. Agboola, its Registrar, the management revealed that the resumption date is on Friday with examinations starting on February 13.

The statement read, “All staff and students are hereby informed that the University will reopen for normal activities on Friday, January 27, 2017. Students are to note the following for compliance: * Friday, January 27: Resumption * Friday. February 3: Revision week ends * Friday. February 10: Lecture free week ends * Monday. February 13: 2015/2016 Harmattan Semester Examinations begin All students who are yet to complete their registration are to ensure that they do so and pay their tuition fee during the revision week.” On behalf of the Governing Council, Senate and Management, headed by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. A. S. Gbadegesin, we wish you all the best.

Signed

J. A. Agboola

Registrar

REG/ADM. 108

Monday, January 23, 2017

Distribution

All Staff and Students

