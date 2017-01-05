LAUTECH Crisis: Oyo, Osun Government Appeal For Calm

Consequent upon planned mass protest against continued closure of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso by students, the government of the two owner states have appealed for calm.

A statement jointly signed by the governors of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi and Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State gave assurance that the issues surrounding the prolonged closure of the institution will soon be resolved.

It would be recalled that the institution officially declare a mid semester break for students on June 13, 2016 following industrial dispute declared by the academic and none teaching staff of the institution over none payment of salaries.

The statement read in part: “The prolonged closure of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, is deeply regretted. Academic activities have been put to a halt as a result of the industrial action embarked upon by the academic and non-academic staff of the university.

“This is consequent upon the challenges faced by the owner states in fulfilling full salary obligations to categories of workers in the institution.

“This is not due to lack of will on our part but the dire financial headwinds in the country, affecting all tiers of government, putting strain in paying salaries of workers in the two states, including the university.

The statement said that the State Governments of Oyo and Osun reaffirmed their commitment to the joint ownership of the institution, including its continued funding and comprehensive review of its finances.

Saying: “It was in this regard that a Visitation Panel headed by Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, was set up in October last year. While waiting for the report of that panel, we want to appeal to students, parents and guardians to resist the temptation to result to self-help and or any action that might precipitate disruption of law and order.

“With the steps already taken by the two owner governments, we are confident that the unfortunate situation in the institution will soon be resolved”.

The students of the institution had earlier slated Monday, 9th of January, 2017 for mass protest to press home their demand for immediate opening of the school.

