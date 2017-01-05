Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LAUTECH: Oyo, Osun meet to resolve 7-month-old strike

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

lautech

There are clear indications that the seven-month old industrial action embarked upon by both the academic and non academic unions of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso will soon be over. It was gathered that the proprietors of the institution met in Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Wednesday to discuss possible ways […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

LAUTECH: Oyo, Osun meet to resolve 7-month-old strike

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.