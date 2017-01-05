LAUTECH: Oyo, Osun meet to resolve 7-month-old strike
There are clear indications that the seven-month old industrial action embarked upon by both the academic and non academic unions of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso will soon be over. It was gathered that the proprietors of the institution met in Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Wednesday to discuss possible ways […]
