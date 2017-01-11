LAUTECH: Protesting Students Ditch solidarity over cash gift

The highly publicised protest by students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomosho, over the seven-month closure of the institution ended in controversy over the cash gift given to them by Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi. As promised earlier, the students took to the streets en masse in a massive protest on Monday, January …

The post LAUTECH: Protesting Students Ditch solidarity over cash gift appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

