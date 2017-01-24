LAUTECH Re-opens School After 8 Months Closure
The Ladoke Akintola University management has issued a statement announcing the re-opening of the school after it was closed down for 8 months. Recall that there was a major uproar some days ago when a video surfaced online of the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi in which he threatened protesting students with prolonged closure of…
The post LAUTECH Re-opens School After 8 Months Closure appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG