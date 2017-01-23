LAUTECH VC receives N500m – The Nation Newspaper

Pages Navigation Menu

LAUTECH VC receives N500m

LAUTECH VC receives N500m
Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Suleiman Gbadegesin yesterday said the institution has received N500 million from the Osun and Oyo governments to pay salary arrears. Gbadegesin said this in …
