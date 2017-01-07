Pages Navigation Menu

LAUTECH Resumes Before End of January – Ajimobi

Posted on Jan 7, 2017

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Oyo State Governo, r Abiola Ajimobi, has said that he is collaborating with his Osun State counterpart, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, to ensure that academic activities resume at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, latest by the end of January. The governor dropped the hint in a statement by his Special Adviser Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka, after a meeting with the national, zonal and state leadership of the students’ unions in his office, on Friday evening.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

