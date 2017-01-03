LAUTECH Students To Begin Mass Protest Over Closure

The students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho (LAUTECH) is set to begin a mass protest across Oyo and Osun states on Monday, January 9 over the strike embarked on by the workers of the institution which has lasted for over seven months. The Acting Secretary General, Alliance of Nigerian Students against Neo-Liberal Attacks, Juwon …

The post LAUTECH Students To Begin Mass Protest Over Closure appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

