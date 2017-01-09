LAUTECH to be re-opened in January, assures Ajimobi

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has re-assured protesting students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, that the institution would be re-opened before the end of January. Ajimobi gave the assurance while addressing protesting students of the institution at the Government Secretariat in Ibadan on Monday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

