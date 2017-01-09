LAUTECH to be re-opened in January, assures Ajimobi
Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has re-assured protesting students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, that the institution would be re-opened before the end of January. Ajimobi gave the assurance while addressing protesting students of the institution at the Government Secretariat in Ibadan on Monday.
