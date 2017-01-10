LAUTECH to get N500m lifeline– Ajimobi

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State yesterday suspended the State Executive Council meeting to calm the frayed nerves of students of shut Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, who staged a peaceful protest to the Governor’s Office, Ibadan. The governor said he suspended the meeting to address the students because of his concern for their plight and to enable them to hear directly from him about the ongoing concerted efforts to douse the tension that had assumed several dimensions since the strike began. Ajimobi said that he was working in concert with his Osun State counterpart, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, for both states to mobilise an initial N500m lifeline to defray the salary arrears of the striking academic and non-academic members of the college.

