Lawan replace sacked Ndume as APC senate caucus leader
Senator Ali Ndume, the majority leader of the Nigerian senate, has been removed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the upper chamber as its leader. The senators in a letter to the Senate President Bukola Saraki put forward Senator Ahmed Lawan as the replacement. Details soon.
