Lawmaker Commends Buhari For Release Of Another Chibok Girl

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Asabe Bashir (Borno-APC), has applauded the Federal Government over the release of another Chibok girl, Miss Rakiya Abubakar, on Jan. 5, from Book Haram captivity.

Bashir, in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, said that the development showed that government was committed toward the release of the remaining Chibok school girls.

The lawmaker, who represents Chibok Federal Constituency, advised parents of the remaining girls to keep hope alive and believe that their children would reunite with them someday.

Lawmaker, who optimism about release of other girls said, ‘It is obvious that I am happy about her release in irrespective of the fact that she is with a child.

“Her parents are also happy and I pray that the remaining girls will also come out soon.”

Bashir further advised parents of the remaining girls to be patient and pray, adding that government was not relenting on its effort to ensure the release of the remaining girls.

“The government is beefing up collective efforts on the issue and not allowing the security operatives to rest on their oars.”

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN), reports that in April, 2014, over 200 girls from Government Secondary School, Chibok were abducted by Boko Haram insurgents.

NAN also reports that since the abduction, some of the girls had been released by the Nigerian Army. (NAN)

