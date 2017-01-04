Lawmaker Urges Akeredolu To Shun Political Sentiments To Move Ondo State Forward

The lawmaker representing Akure North/South Federal Constituency at the House Representatives, Hon. Afe Olowookere, has urged the governor-elect, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) to shun party sentiments and engage the service of professionals in his cabinet.

Speaking with newsmen in Akure,the Ondo state capital on Wednesday, Olowookere emphasized that technocrats and professionals, if they were given political appointments, would add more credibility to the incoming administration in the state.

According to him, “In some critical sectors, the government should look for experts not experts, people that can add value to his administration.”

The lawmaker who noted that the nation’s politics has been bastardized and without ideology, enjoined the incoming governor to shun party sentiments and scout for verified experts that will bring meritocracy to bear on all sectors.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker urged Akeredolu, to identify the priority areas and deploy technocrats to manage them for the development of the state.

While decring the growing number of abandoned, moribund and “white elephant projects” embarked upon by the Governor Olusegun Mimiko-led administration in the state, Olowookere enjoined the governor elect to complete the projects of his predecessors.

He said, “Whatever projects being inherited that will be useful for the people of Ondo State, he should try and complete them before embarking on his own projects.

“But I am not including Mega Schools as one of those projects because it is an ambitious project that has turned out to be a waste on the economy of the state. It is a misplacement of priorities.”

