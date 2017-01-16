Lawmakers’ Courage Killed Obasanjo’s Third Term Bid – Gov Bagudu

Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu has said that the courage of Lawmakers then in the National Assembly killed former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s third term bid.

Speaking in Abuja on Monday at the retreat for Kebbi State House of Assembly organised by the National Institute of Legislative Studies, ( NILS), Governor Bagudu disclosed that inspite ‎of threats and intimidation the lawmakers showed courage and killed the third term bid which was unpopular at the particular time.

He charged the lawmakers to cultivate courage as it is a necessary skill to succeed as a lawmaker while lauding the legislative Institute for enforcing the duty of the legislature to make decisions from an informed point of view.

He said, “We know how courage came to bear in defeating the third term bid of Obasanjo which was unpopular then.though they were threatened and intimidated but at the end of the day, courage made them to resist it.”

“NILS is a premier resource centre, there can be no better place to acquire these basic training on the business of the legislature than in NILS. It is an institution that can add value, therefore there is no better place to enhance quality and and experience sharing “.

He also charged the lawmakers to ensure they represent ‎the value which they are elected and to understand the powers of representation, oversight and law making and urged them to value the collective experience they gain and share.

On her part,the Director General of NILS, Hamalai said the training is all about your capacity development of the lawmakers at the request of the request of the governor to focus more on budget process and the training is also to focus on bill drafting, ethical conduct of the legislators and powers at their disposal.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

