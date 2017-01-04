Pages Navigation Menu

Lawyers slam Ekiti Assembly for failing to hold Fayose accountable

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Activist lawyer, Morakinyo Ogele, has criticized members of Ekiti State House of Assembly for allegedly looking the other way when the constitution was being breached by the Executive. In an open letter dated January 3, a copy of which was made available to reporters on Wednesday, Ogele expressed dismay that the lawmakers have “turned themselves […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

