LCCI boss seeks incentives for private investors in petroleum sector – BusinessDay

Jan 14, 2017


LCCI boss seeks incentives for private investors in petroleum sector
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has advised the Federal Government to grant special incentives to private investors in the domestic refining of petroleum products. Muda Yusuf, the Director-General of the Chamber, told the News …
