LCCI seeks reduction in cost of borrowing in financial sector – BusinessDay

LCCI seeks reduction in cost of borrowing in financial sector
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has advised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and others relevant monetary authorities to revise the current monetary policy to bring down the cost of borrowing to investors. The LCCl Director General, …
