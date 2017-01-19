LCCI to Buhari: ensure farmers benefit from N500b BoA fund – The Nation Newspaper
LCCI to Buhari: ensure farmers benefit from N500b BoA fund
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that genuine farmers benefit from the proposed N500 billion recapitalisation fund of the Bank of Agriculture (BoA). Its Chairman, Agriculture Group, …
