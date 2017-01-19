Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LCCI to Buhari: ensure farmers benefit from N500b BoA fund – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
LCCI to Buhari: ensure farmers benefit from N500b BoA fund
The Nation Newspaper
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that genuine farmers benefit from the proposed N500 billion recapitalisation fund of the Bank of Agriculture (BoA). Its Chairman, Agriculture Group, …
Lagos Chamber wants FG to ensure genuine farmers benefit N500b from BoA recapitalisationWorldStage

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.