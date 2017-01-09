Pages Navigation Menu

LCCI urges FG to review import duty on vehicles

cars

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has advised the Federal Government to review import duty on vehicles in order to bring down the cost of transportation in the country. The LCCI Director General, Mr Muda Yusuf, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Monday. He said […]

