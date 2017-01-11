LCCI urges FG to sustain current commitment to agriculture

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has advised the Federal Government to intensify efforts in its current commitment to Agriculture in order to boost the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2017.

Muda Yusuf, the LCCI Director-General, gave the advice during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ota, Ogun.

According to Yusuf, the ability of the Federal Government’s to sustain its present commitment on agriculture will tackle the phenomenon of hunger and boost the nation’s economy.

“There is the need for the Federal Government to embark on intensive mechanised farming to reduce heavy dependence on import goods,’’ he said.

The LCCI Chief explained that this would go beyond crop production, and can cover the entire value chain of production, storage, processing, transportation, and marketing.

“Food processing firms should be given special incentives like tariffs and taxes to reduce the price of staple foods such as bread and noodles in the country,’’ he said.

Yusuf said that the exclusion of the 41 items from the official foreign exchange market should be reviewed to exempt the critical manufacturing inputs.

He, however, urged the Federal Government to manage the Import restriction measures within the context of the country’s trade policy framework.

