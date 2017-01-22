Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Leaders Abroad, Joyful or Wary, Face Uncertainty of Trump Era – New York Times

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in World | 0 comments


New York Times

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Leaders Abroad, Joyful or Wary, Face Uncertainty of Trump Era
New York Times
There were protests in cities across the globe, from Manila to Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, against Donald J. Trump. By SUSAN JOAN ARCHER. Photo by Romeo Ranoco/Reuters… Watch in Times Video ». embed. MEXICO CITY — There was dismay in Britain, …
Shoring up the US–Japan alliance under TrumpEast Asia Forum
Trump uses Inaugural to say: 'I really mean it'Yahoo News
The Observer view on bullying, aggressive, nationalist Donald TrumpThe Guardian
SIGNAL (press release) –The Wire –Washington Post –ABC News
all 305 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.