League Management Company Fines FC Ifeanyi Ubah N9m For Forfeiting Match

The League Management Company of the Nigerian Professional Football League has handed a hefty fine of N9m to FC Ifeanyi Ubah following the incident that occured on Saturday during their season opener against Kano Pillars.

The Anambra-based team walked off the field of play, a few minutes into the second half of the game at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano. Aside the fine, three points and three goals accruing from the match has been awarded to Kano Pillars.

In a statement, the LMC announced that the club has been charged for breaching the Framework & Rule of the NPFL following their refusal to continue with the game vs Kano Pillars, prompting the game to be called off, as well as being charged with hindering & infringing on the fulfillment of the Broadcast Contract of the NPFL in the course of refusing to continue the game vs Kano Pillars on Saturday.

The officiating referee whose performance was below par was not left out either as the NFF Refs Committee has been asked to withdraw referee Folusho Ajayi from future NPFL games pending full investigation into her performance as she failed to meet the high standard set for the NPFL.

Also, Igwe Jonathan the Team Manager of FC Ifeanyi Ubah was charged for misconduct during the game. The LMC said the top FC Ifeanyi Ubah official conducted himself in a manner capable of bringing the NPFL to disrepute. Igwe Jonathan persistently challenged the referee’s decisions, communicated on the phone improperly within the technical area and ordered FC Ifeanyi Ubah players to leave the pitch & discontinue the game versus Kano Pillars.

In this light, Igwe has been fined N500,000 for his conduct and has been suspended from all Nigerian League match venues till the NFF Ethics Committee determines his matter.

The team has until Wednesday, January 18, 2017 to accept the sanctions or elect to appeal.

The post League Management Company Fines FC Ifeanyi Ubah N9m For Forfeiting Match appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

