Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Leaked tapes: Wike is an embarrassment to Rivers State – Peterside

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

dakuku peterside

The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has labelled Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, as “an embarrassment” to the people of the state. Peterside was speaking during a birthday thanksgiving on Saturday, where he said Wike was ridiculing his office through his actions. He frowned at the leaked tapes […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Leaked tapes: Wike is an embarrassment to Rivers State – Peterside

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.