Learn the Secrets of Success at Finance Summit 5.0 tagged ‘Money Won’t Make You Rich’ | Saturday, January 21st

Finance Summit is an initiative of Lighthouse International Christian Center Ogba, A mentoring platform where successful persons in the Corporate world (Business, Banking, Finance, Consulting, Oil and Gas, Real Estate) can share their success secrets with aspiring youths. The fifth edition of the Finance Summit tagged “Money Won’t Make You Rich “ holds as follows: […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

