Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Learn the Secrets of Success at Finance Summit 5.0 tagged ‘Money Won’t Make You Rich’ | Saturday, January 21st

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Finance Summit is an initiative of Lighthouse International Christian Center Ogba, A mentoring platform where successful persons in the Corporate world (Business, Banking, Finance, Consulting, Oil and Gas, Real Estate) can share their success secrets with aspiring youths. The fifth edition of the Finance Summit tagged “Money Won’t Make You Rich “ holds as follows: […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.