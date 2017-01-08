Leave it at home, compatriot, leave it at home! – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Leave it at home, compatriot, leave it at home!
The Nation Newspaper
How many of those who will read this piece will follow the advice, the injunction in the title of this week's essay? Probably close to zero. At best, a number countable only in single digits. Leave one's cellphone or smartphone at home when one goes out?
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG