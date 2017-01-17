LeEco continues U.S. expansion with introduction of TVs, phones on Amazon
Just a few days after broadening its U.S. horizons by announcing the LeEco Le Pro 3 and Le S3 are now available at Target, the Chinese tech company is selling its phones and televisions on Amazon, too.
The post LeEco continues U.S. expansion with introduction of TVs, phones on Amazon appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG