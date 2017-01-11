LeEco is expanding its profile in the U.S. by selling its phones at Target
LeEco is trying to make a dent in the U.S. market. In fact, you can now get its phones, the LeEco Le Pro 3 and the Le S3, from Target. This marks the first time LeEco’s phones have been available at a brick-and-mortar store in the U.S.
