Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LeEco’s 2017 plans? Cracking open the brick-and-mortar space in the U.S.

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

LeEco’s resolution for the new year is to make its name as recognizable as Apple or Samsung in the United States. The company bought TV-maker Vizio last year and made its U.S. debut with a slew of smartphones, TVs, and a streaming service.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post LeEco's 2017 plans? Cracking open the brick-and-mortar space in the U.S. appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.