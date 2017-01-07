LeEco’s 2017 plans? Cracking open the brick-and-mortar space in the U.S.
LeEco’s resolution for the new year is to make its name as recognizable as Apple or Samsung in the United States. The company bought TV-maker Vizio last year and made its U.S. debut with a slew of smartphones, TVs, and a streaming service.
