Legendary Musician William Onyeabor Has Passed On

Legendary musician William Onyeabor has died at the age of 70. Onyeabor, an enigmatic pioneer of electronic music in Nigeria, self-released nine albums in the late ’70s and early ’80s. Worldwide interest in his music exploded some three decades later, following the release of a compilation called Who is William Onyeabor? in 2013. Onyeabor’s enigmatic streak was …

The post Legendary Musician William Onyeabor Has Passed On appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

