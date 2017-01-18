Pages Navigation Menu

Legendary Musician William Onyeabor Has Passed On

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Legendary musician William Onyeabor has died at the age of 70. Onyeabor, an enigmatic pioneer of electronic music in Nigeria, self-released nine albums in the late ’70s and early ’80s. Worldwide interest in his music exploded some three decades later, following the release of a compilation called Who is William Onyeabor? in 2013. Onyeabor’s enigmatic streak was …

