Leicester City Rejects Alaves £1.7m Bid For Leonardo Ulloa
Leicester City have rejected a bid of £1.7m from La Liga side Alaves for striker Leonardo Ulloa.
The premier League champions feel the bid is way below what the 30-year old is worth.
Ulloa handed in a transfer request last week, to try to force a move away from the King Power Stadium – he’s made just one Premier League start this season, after making 29 appearances in Leicester’s title-winning campaign. But the Argentinian has 18 months left on his contract, and Leicester turned down a bid of £9m for him from Swansea in the summer.
Claudio Ranieri has said repeatedly he wants Ulloa to stay at the club. Though he is currently unavailable because of a thigh injury.
Relations between the club and player are becoming increasingly hostile, with Ulloa’s representatives branding Ranieri “a liar”, accusing him of going back on promises of a new contract he made in the summer.
